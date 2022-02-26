Jason Grear Purchases 6,278 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) CAO Jason Grear purchased 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,986.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE USX opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

