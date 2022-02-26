JB Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

NYSE:NOW opened at $580.23 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,408 shares of company stock valued at $21,057,072 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

