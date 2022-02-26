JB Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,320 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $104.87 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

