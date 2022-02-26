JB Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,994 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $80,987,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

