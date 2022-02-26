JB Capital LLC Invests $470,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AON by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AON by 2.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $61,873,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AON by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 21.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.95 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $221.82 and a one year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

