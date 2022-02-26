JB Capital LLC Invests $745,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

NYSE PNW opened at $71.99 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

