JB Capital LLC Makes New $819,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,758 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after acquiring an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

