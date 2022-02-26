JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,901 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $225,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,542,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,279. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

CDNS opened at $152.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

