JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $59.91 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

