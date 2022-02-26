Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €125.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.66 ($130.29).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €81.86 ($93.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.88. Puma has a 12 month low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

