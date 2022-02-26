Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $16.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD opened at $316.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average of $362.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

