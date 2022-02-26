Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.81.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

