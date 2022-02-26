Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $15.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.70.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average is $159.89. Celanese has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $200,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

