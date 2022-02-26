Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Equity Residential’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

EQR stock opened at $87.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.