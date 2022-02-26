Jeffrey Alan Lauro Purchases 80 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ORLY opened at $654.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $446.19 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after acquiring an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after acquiring an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

