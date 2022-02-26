Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo Sells 24,200 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $574,926.10.

Shares of BRLT opened at $9.33 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

