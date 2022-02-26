Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo Sells 24,200 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $574,926.10.
Shares of BRLT opened at $9.33 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

