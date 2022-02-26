Jeffrey Raich Sells 33,762 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MC opened at $49.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 87.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

