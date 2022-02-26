JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Tali Notman Sells 15,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of FROG opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $56.31.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.
About JFrog (Get Rating)
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
