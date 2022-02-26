JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Tali Notman Sells 15,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FROG opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 59,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

