John Alan Young Buys 1,500 Shares of Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) Director John Alan Young acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $14,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Bowlero Corp has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,112,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $23,177,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $22,921,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,530,000.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

