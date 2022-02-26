John Alan Young Buys 1,500 Shares of Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) Director John Alan Young acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $14,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Bowlero Corp has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.
Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.
