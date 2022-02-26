John P. Lauer Sells 12,133 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $1,326,015.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.74.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matson by 25.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Matson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

