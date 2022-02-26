Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,680.10

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,680.10 ($22.85) and last traded at GBX 1,737 ($23.62), with a volume of 82426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,780.50 ($24.21).
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.08) to GBX 2,550 ($34.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($34.14) to GBX 2,320 ($31.55) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.58) to GBX 2,290 ($31.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,443.33 ($33.23).
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,919.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,365.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.45.
About Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
