Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend payment by 93.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $82.05 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

