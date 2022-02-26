Johnston Press (LON:JPR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.69

Johnston Press plc (LON:JPR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Johnston Press shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 65,000 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.69.
Johnston Press Company Profile (LON:JPR)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Johnston Press Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnston Press and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.