Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $128.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JYNT. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.86.

JYNT stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.02 million, a PE ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.24. Joint has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joint will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Joint by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,146,000 after buying an additional 64,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Joint by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

