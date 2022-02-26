Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $243.91 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $167.06 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.