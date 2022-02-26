Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $243.91 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $167.06 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

