Joseph Adamo Sells 645 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CAO Joseph Adamo sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $12,758.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GNK traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $19.90. 1,416,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,345. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.31 million, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

