JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €165.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €141.69 ($161.01).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €115.92 ($131.73) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €112.79. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

