JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Target Price to €21.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 127.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

