JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

ETR VOW3 opened at €185.32 ($210.59) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €183.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €188.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($286.59). The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

