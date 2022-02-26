JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $192.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

