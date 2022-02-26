JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Target Price to $300.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.11.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $222.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.65 and a 200 day moving average of $256.66. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $915,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after purchasing an additional 136,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Penumbra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Penumbra by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

