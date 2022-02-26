JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Target Price to $27.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of QS opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,707,728 shares of company stock valued at $38,523,713. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,033 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in QuantumScape by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,739,000 after buying an additional 553,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QuantumScape by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after buying an additional 525,046 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,427,000 after buying an additional 326,883 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

