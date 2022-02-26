Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.98 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.550-$8.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE KAI traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $190.43. The stock had a trading volume of 85,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072. Kadant has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.91 and a 200-day moving average of $215.62.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kadant by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kadant by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kadant by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

