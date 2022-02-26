Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $87.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -265.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $221,248. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,812,000 after buying an additional 89,995 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

