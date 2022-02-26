KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after buying an additional 5,417,707 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after buying an additional 292,934 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,840,000 after buying an additional 917,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after buying an additional 719,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,357,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

