Kellogg (K) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on March 15th

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Kellogg has increased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

K stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kellogg by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kellogg by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,410 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

