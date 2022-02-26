Kellogg (NYSE:K) CFO Amit Banati Sells 11,054 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:K opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $68.60.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.
Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
