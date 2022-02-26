Kellogg (NYSE:K) CFO Amit Banati Sells 11,054 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:K opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

