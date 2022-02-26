Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $483,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 122.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arista Networks by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 75.0% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.81.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,530 shares of company stock worth $55,585,590. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.29 and its 200-day moving average is $116.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.