Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at $28,696,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Masco by 7.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Masco by 8.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 58.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Masco by 1,556.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

