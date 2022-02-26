Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $461,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $144.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

