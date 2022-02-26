Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Abiomed by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Abiomed by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD opened at $312.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

