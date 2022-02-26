Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $137.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

