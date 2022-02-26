Kevin M. Curley Purchases 1,000 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TRST opened at $34.00 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $653.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

