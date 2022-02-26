Kevin M. Curley Purchases 1,000 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TRST opened at $34.00 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $653.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (Get Rating)
TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.