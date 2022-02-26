KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nordson in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $9.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.05.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $227.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nordson has a 1-year low of $189.74 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average of $244.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Nordson by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

