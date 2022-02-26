Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $131.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.96. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

