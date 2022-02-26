Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

KIM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.07.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

