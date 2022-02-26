Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.55

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 1542877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

KC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,186 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 318,928 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

