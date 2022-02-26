Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,423,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $51.03 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

