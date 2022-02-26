Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $1,893,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APD opened at $240.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $228.44 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

