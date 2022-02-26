Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,886 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,886 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 17,659.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,469,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,693 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 131,693 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,169.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter.

PXH stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

